The film “Life After You,” will be showing twice at The Marquis Theatre in Middlebury on Wednesday, March 29, at 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
A discussion will follow each screening to answer questions about both the film and the opioid epidemic.
The film is centered around a suburban family’s struggle with the death of their 19-year-old son, following an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. The film explores the questions of who and what is responsible for the tragedy and follows their journey as their family unravels from grief, guilt and anger.
Cardinal Flix Inc. is partnering with local organizations and nonprofits to educate communities about the opioid epidemic. For The Marquis Theatre screenings, the company will team up with Jenna’s Promise — a recovery community in northern Vermont that connects people seeking recovery with all parts of the community through recovery housing, treatment services, organizational partnerships and an entrepreneurial work program.
For tickets and more information about the screenings visit bit.ly/3JJUiiJ.
