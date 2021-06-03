Craftsbury resident Harry H. Miller has documented Craftsbury in the year 2020 with a new book, “Hindsight is 2020: A Photographic Year in Craftsbury History.”
The Craftsbury Public Library is holding an author talk with Miller on Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m. in the library tent. Books will be available for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the library, thanks to a supporter.
Miller said, “This book idea was inspired by a brochure I purchased at the Craftsbury Historical Society museum in 2014. Seven years later a book has been brought to fruition. It represents a gleaning of over 2000 photographs taken exclusively in Craftsbury during the year 2020.”
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
