The Varnum Library offers a free beginner level fall prevention tai chi class led by Valerie Valcour RN, a certified instructor, every Saturday through December, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Wear comfortable shoes and loose-fitting clothes.
The class focuses on a variety of movements and forms that specifically work on fall prevention strategies like weight transference, mindfulness and balance. It is a low-impact physical activity program proven to reduce falls and arthritis pain and decrease depression, anxiety and osteoporosis.
Call library for more information and to register 802-644-2117.
