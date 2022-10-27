Planning for end-of-life care is not easy. Talking with the people that matter most to us and sharing our wishes is a good first step.
Come to Jeudevine Library Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. to learn how to have those end-of-life care conversations and determine the best way to document and record those end-of-life care plans. The program is presented by the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps and a representative from the Vermont Ethics Network.
For more information call the library at 802-472-5948.
