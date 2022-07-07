Everyone is invited to an outdoor, free puppet show at Caspian Lake on Friday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. as Modern Times Theater once again presents the perils of Mr. Punch and Judy in its newest show, “Oceananigans Abound!”
The summer reading theme is Ocean of Possibilities, so what better way to celebrate water than with Mr. Punch at Caspian Lake? This show is sponsored by the Greensboro Free Library, the Highland Center for the Arts and the Vermont Department of Libraries.
Contact youth librarian Emily Purdy at greensborokids@gmail.com or 802-533-2531 in case of inclement weather or with questions.
