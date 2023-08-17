August’s many colorful blooms might bring to mind the French impressionist painter Claude Monet, who curated a beautiful home flower garden and produced dreamy, serene paintings set in that garden.
Greensboro Free Library invites aspiring artists of all ages to create their own paintings inspired by the works of the artist at a Monet painting party Sunday, Aug. 20, 1-4 p.m., under the backyard tent.
