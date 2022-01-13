On Saturday, Jan. 15, from 4-5:30 p.m., Johnson Public Library offers a Zoom presentation entitled “Your Vegetable Gardening Questions Answered” with Tony and Joie Lehouillier from Foote Brook Farm in Johnson.
Sign up by contacting the library at 802-635-7141 or email johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
