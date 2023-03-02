Craftsbury Public Library will host traveler Amelia Fritz on Sunday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. to share photos and stories about her December 2022 trip to Kenya.
Her slideshow “Toward the Rains” will illustrate some of her experiences as she traveled throughout the country. Fritz stayed at three camps in three different conservancies and saw lions, cheetahs, zebras, rhinos, giraffes, elephants and more. She visited young, orphaned animals at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary and helped monitor endangered rhinos with anti-poaching rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.