Morristown Centennial Library and the Morristown Conservation Commission are holding a Big Tree Contest.

Think you know the biggest tree in town? Now’s your chance to find out.

The Morristown Conservation Commission and the Morristown Centennial Library are hoping to get people out into the woods — or just their backyards or the side of a road — and see who can find the biggest tree in town.

During May, enter the contest at centenniallibrary.org or pick up an entry form in person.

There will be prizes offered for the biggest trees. When picking up a form, grab a free Arbor Day tree planting kit from the Department of Libraries, which includes a sugar maple seed and a tree scavenger hunt.