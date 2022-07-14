The art of Joseph L. Smongeski will be shown and auctioned at both the Gilmore Gallery at Peacham Library and in the Peacham Cafe through Aug. 22.
An online auction will run from July 23 to Aug. 6. All proceeds will benefit the Peacham Library, courtesy of the artist’s daughter, Josette Lyders.
Smongeski (1914-2001) was born in Wisconsin, studied at the Chicago Art Institute, had a long career as a book designer in New York and Boston, taught adult art classes for decades, and had many exhibitions in several states during a career that spanned more than a half century. His artwork included portraiture, landscapes done en plein air, still life and imaginative pieces.
The auction can be previewed at biddingowl.com/peachamlibrary.
