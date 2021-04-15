The Barton, Glover, Greensboro and Jeudevine libraries have teamed up to offer a short series of comics and poetry workshops for kids.
On Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m., join cartoonists Dan Nott and Daryl Seitchik for a workshop about using comics to explore the topics most important to you. Nott will talk about the comic “This Is What Democracy Looks Like,” which uses drawing to visualize the many layers of democracy and how we can be more involved.
Both will be giving a tutorial on how we can use comics to express ourselves and the issues we care about — like fighting for equality and increasing awareness about climate change.
On Wednesday, May 5, 7 p.m., join local poet and writer Toussaint St. Negritude to learn how to find your voice through words.
This project will culminate with kids creating their own comic book or zine.
The series is geared for ages 10-16, and is free and open to all. Contact your local librarian to sign up for the links to these workshops and to get your free comic: Pam Kennedy, Barton, pamkenn@gmail.com; Toni Eubanks, Glover, toni.eubanks@gmail.com; Emily Purdy, Greensboro, greensborokids@gmail.com; Diane Grenkow, Jeudevine in Hardwick, jeudevineyouthlibrarian@hardwickvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.