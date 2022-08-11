On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m, the storytelling duo of Joseph and James Bruchac, come to the Hyde Park Opera House for a program about Nulhegan Abenaki citizens, authors, musicians and storytellers.
The free program is open to all and sponsored by the Lanpher Library, Johnson Public Library and Lamoille Family Center with a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services.
