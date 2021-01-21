Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District has partnered with Lamoille North Supervisory Union and Lamoille South Unified Union School District to provide internet connectivity to students in need.
With funding from Lamoille FiberNet, Lamoille North purchased 50 Verizon Jetpack Mi-Fi units with three months of service to provide internet to students for remote learning.
For Lamoille South, the communications district assisted with the costs of cell phones and monthly service to extend internet access to students who did not have other options for remote learning.
These partnerships were funded using CARES Act money accessed through a grant from the Vermont Public Service Department. Lamoille FiberNet was eligible for grant funding due to its status as a municipal communications union district.
In addition to the partnerships with local school districts, the grant also included funding to install longer-range Wi-Fi units at the libraries in Stowe and Morristown.
