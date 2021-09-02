Hardwick author Brett Stanciu will discuss her new memoir, “Unstitched: My Journey to Understand Opioid Addiction and How People and Communities Can Heal,” Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. in the Hardwick Town House, Depot Street.
Books will be available to purchase at the event. Masks required.
During Stanciu’s tenure as librarian at Woodbury Public Library, it became apparent that a local man, known to be a drug addict, was repeatedly breaking into the library after hours.
One night, after being surprised by a trustee, the man fled and committed suicide in his parent’s house. Questioning her own role in the events leading up to the man’s death, Stanciu became determined to understand addiction.
Who becomes addicted? Why? Do individuals and communities have a meaningful role in healing addiction? Her search for answers led her on a journey that became very personal even as it led to a deeper understanding of the broader context of the opioid crisis that has hit all our communities, whether we acknowledge it or not.
The free event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit galaxybookshop.indielite.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.