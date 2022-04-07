The Cambridge Elementary School parent-teacher organization is holding a Let’s Get Muddy! family friendly bike race, Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., to raise money for Cambridge Elementary School playground.
Enjoy the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on a leisurely bike ride with the family or buckle down and race to the finish. Staggered start times and a shorter route will be offered to allow cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to participate.
Registration information is available at bit.ly/3IYTnrh.
