On July 12, Tuesday Night Live brings the Lesley Grant Band to Legion Field, School Street in Johnson, 6-8:30 p.m.
When the Lesley Grant Band steps onto the outdoor stage, the music will highlight her songwriting skill and natural singing voice. At this fun, family friendly event, Grant’s musical influences, as well as those of the southern Appalachians, will inspire and entertain.
A variety of food vendors and the Johnson Historical Society’s slices of homemade pie and Alice’s German chocolate cake will be available. Rain or shine.
With thanks to the many local sponsors, Tuesday Night Live is free.
Next up is KeruBo on July 19.
