The Gateway Riders of American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick hold a Halloween dance Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. to midnight, with music by C.A.T. DJ., 15 N. Main St.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and there is a $10 admission fee. Enjoy snacks, a cash bar and a costume contest with cash prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.