The Lamoille County VFW Auxiliary will hold a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 14, 8:30-11 a.m. at VFW Post #9653 in Morrisville.
Enjoy scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, fruit salad, pancakes, sausage gravy with biscuits, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, juice, coffee and dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.