Leave it to the beavers

Learn all about the mysterious life of beavers and the critical role they play in Vermont’s ecosystem at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, on Sunday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m. with speakers John Aberth and Skip Lisle.
Aberth is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who, two years ago, took on responsibility for two orphaned beaver kits.
Lisle grew up in rural Vermont and is driven by a love of wildlife and improving wildlife habitat. After college graduation he got a job with the Penobscot Indian Nation helping manage wildlife on their 150,000 acres. He developed a flow device good for roads, beavers, and environment.
The lecture is co-sponsored by the Greensboro Conservation Commission and Vermont Wildlife Education Fund.
