Join Fairbanks Museum’s science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio in a wide-ranging exploration of space, “What’s Up in the Sky Now?”, on Thursday, March 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. from the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.
Learn about the spring skies: constellations, planets, the moon and other sky-related events. Questions encouraged.
This free program is for all ages and is in collaboration with the Barton and Glover libraries.
Contact Emily Purdy, youth services librarian, Greensboro Free Library, at greensborokids@gmail.com for more the online link. Pre-registration is not required but it is helpful.
