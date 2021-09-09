Take Spanish lessons with Milagro Amaya, a native Spanish speaker, starting Friday, Sept. 17, 3-5 p.m., Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
The beginner class for kids and adults teaches vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation. The kids class meets at 3 p.m. and the adult class follows. This is a six-week course and sign-up is required.
Email info@centenniallibrary.org to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.