Grow Your Own offers free family-friendly workshops in making ice cream, yogurt and smoothies on Saturdays in August, Atkins Field pavilion, Hardwick, 1:30-3 p.m.
Grow Your Own is a food-independence project of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry, Center for an Agricultural Economy and Wonder Arts.
Registration is required by the Thursday before the workshop so there are enough supplies for each participant. Space is limited.
Ice cream making with Harmoney and Josh Peets will be held on Aug. 7. Yogurt making, smoothies and blender giveaway will be on Aug. 21 with Peets and Carol Fairbank. To register, email director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or call (802) 472-5940.
