Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick hosts a virtual workshop, Making Evergreen Salves with Marget Maldonado, Saturday, Nov. 14, 9-10 a.m.
A florist and artist, Maldonado will lead the workshop from the Old Stone House Museum.
The session includes hands-on instructions and time for questions. Register at oldstonehousemuseum.org/adult-enrichment-classes.
Maldonado’s first two workshops in this series — wearable floral crowns and fall/winter wreaths — are available on the website as well.
