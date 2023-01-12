New Hampshire artist Amy Fortier leads participants through the creation of mandala images in a Zoom workshop offered Sunday, Jan. 22, 4-5:30 p.m.
The free workshop, co-sponsored by the Greensboro and Cabot libraries, is open to all ages. Fortier has exhibited her work extensively and taught workshops devoted to creating and painting mandalas. She also sells her painted artwork as well as mandala coloring sheets.
Contact either library to sign up and receive the Zoom link by emailing greensborofree@gmail.com or cabotlibrary@yahoo.com.
Participants will need the workshop handout the week before the event; it is available at either library.
