Cambridge is holding a meeting and forum for the longterm management of the town’s new Krusch Nature Preserve, Sunday, May 1, 1-3 p.m., Cambridge Elementary School gym.
The forum will include information on the preserve, its new nature trail, forests, wildlife and uses. The informational discussion is hosted by the Cambridge Conservation Commission and the Krusch Preserve Steering Committee.
More at bit.ly/386a87f.
