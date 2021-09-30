Connor Gorham of the Center for an Agricultural Economy will speak at Lanpher Library in Hyde Park Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m.
The Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick supports the development, growth and a sustainable future for food and farm business, which includes the Vermont Food Venture Center, a 15,000-square-foot shared-use production facility that offers kitchens for rent, storage space and the equipment needed to scale a specialty food product.
Gorham, facilities manager of the Vermont Food Venture Center, an expert in food safety, production safety and efficiency and warehouse logistics will share his expertise on how to start a food business.
The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/u/keHL0XNloc.
