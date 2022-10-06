The Jeudevine Library hosts a discussion on how lifestyle choices promote healthy aging and how brain health is connected to lifestyle choices, Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
There will also be a discussion of cold weather preparedness. Learn ways to stay protected during cold weather events, like extreme cold, power outages, and ice and snowstorms. Learn how to assemble an emergency kit on a budget.
The program is presented by the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps and will include a volunteer from the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association.
Find out more about the reserve corps at rms.vermont.gov. Call the library for more information at 802-472-5948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.