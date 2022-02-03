Interested in learning more about improving your home’s resiliency while cutting costs and carbon?
Join the Lamoille Regional Planning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. for a webinar to learn how battery storage programs can keep the power on while reducing carbon emissions and lowering costs.
Green Mountain Power customers can register at bit.ly/3rYcD1v.
