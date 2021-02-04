Join the Black History Scavenger Hunt and find 10 quotes posted around Hardwick from people who are important in the story of Black people in the United States.
There will be 10 quotes posted in various windows in downtown Hardwick and up North Main Street. Find the quotes, write down the quote and then find out the author of each one.
Each quote will be numbered. Write down the number and the name of the author for each quote and either put your answers in the library book drop or email them to jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.org with your name and phone number.
Everyone who enters and correctly identifies the authors of the quotes will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift certificate to the Galaxy Book Shop. For information call the library at 472-5948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.