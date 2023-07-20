Craftsbury biologist and legendary loon rescuer Eric Hanson will present a talk and slideshow on loons at Greensboro Free Library on Wednesday, July 26, at 5p.m.
Hanson will discuss the recovery of loons in Vermont over the past 30 years, the threats that they face and the conservation actions that have brought them back, including the importance of shoreline habitat. He will also feature their fascinating behaviors and natural history, including new research on how loons find a territory, what is being conveyed in the yodel call, and new findings on their migration pathways.
