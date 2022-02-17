Join retired game warden Eric Nuse and the Johnson Public Library for the “The Art of Seeing,” an insider’s perspective on uncovering the secrets of winter wildlife as told by their tracks in the snow, Saturday, Feb. 19, 4-5:30 p.m.
Nuse will offer tips and advice on identification beyond identifying individual footprints and developing the art of seeing.
Assuming there is snow, a follow-up field walk is scheduled for the following Saturday to put attendees’ new knowledge to practice. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.
