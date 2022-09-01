Have you ever wanted to know more about the historic houses in town? Which houses are the oldest? Why do several houses on Maple Street look alike? Why are some roofs flat? What exactly are Morrisville Ears?
These questions and more will be answered when Dr. Jill Mudgett presents “Architectural Styles of the Morrisville Village” at the Morristown Centennial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m.
This talk is co-sponsored by the Noyes House Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.