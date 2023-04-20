Alice Whiting remembers participating in various activities of Johnson’s Oread Club, a woman’s club that has left a legacy in town.
For about 100 years beginning in 1899, Johnson was served by a cadre of volunteers who assessed the needs in town and acted for the betterment of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.