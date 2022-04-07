Learn all you need to know about non-native invasive plants in the area at a comprehensive presentation by Lamoille County forester Emily Potter on the threats posed by invasive plants, how to identify them and options for treatment, at Johnson Public Library, Saturday, April 9, 4-5:30 p.m.
Contact the library at 802-635-7141 or johnsoncirc@gmail.com with questions or to get the Zoom link.
