Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.