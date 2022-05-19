Johnson Public Library is hosting a Zoom presentation on home green burials by library trustee Jen Burton, Saturday, May 21, 4-5:30 p.m., 7 Library St.
Green home burials are legal in Vermont but understanding the steps to getting one done can be challenging. The infrequency with which they occur leaves many people, including public officials, scrambling to learn or remember the guidelines each time.
Burton will share a short guide she created based on her recent experience assisting with a home green burial. Join her as she discusses her experience and answers questions.
For more information, call 802-635-7141 or email johnsoncirc@gmail.com.
