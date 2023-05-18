The Johnson Historical Society is holding a spring garden party on Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m. at the Holcomb House, 188 Main St. East.
A short program describing the history of the Holcomb House, its occupants and gardens will be presented by Kelly Vandorn. Plants that typically made up historic gardens in Vermont will be discussed and plans for a new garden will be revealed. A hydrangea will be planted to honor Helen Crocker Holcomb and her many contributions to the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.