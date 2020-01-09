The Lamoille County Civic Association and Vermont Center for Independent Living will show an array of assistive devices that can help people live independently on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., Morrisville, next to Cumberland Farms.

Tracy Roux, access specialist with the program, will demonstrate the devices.

The mission of the Vermont Assistive Technology Program is to help people of all ages find solutions to overcome barriers at home, work and in the community as related to disability and aging-related needs.

Information: Maxine Adams, Lamoille Housing Partnership, 802-730-7485 (cell), 802-851-8348 (office), maxine@lamoillehousing.org.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.