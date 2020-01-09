The Lamoille County Civic Association and Vermont Center for Independent Living will show an array of assistive devices that can help people live independently on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., Morrisville, next to Cumberland Farms.
Tracy Roux, access specialist with the program, will demonstrate the devices.
The mission of the Vermont Assistive Technology Program is to help people of all ages find solutions to overcome barriers at home, work and in the community as related to disability and aging-related needs.
Information: Maxine Adams, Lamoille Housing Partnership, 802-730-7485 (cell), 802-851-8348 (office), maxine@lamoillehousing.org.