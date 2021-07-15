Morristown Centennial Library hosts a participatory performance with Michael Caduto, who shares animal myths and legends from Africa, South America, Europe and North America, Friday, July 16, 11 a.m.-noon., 7 Richmond St.
Immerse yourself in the world of animals through songs, chants, guitar, native instruments and a circle dance, so bring your singing voices and dancing feet.
For all ages. Offered with generous support from the Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.