On Saturday, Feb.1 over 1,300 people took an icy dip in Lake Champlain for the 25th Burlington Penguin Plunge.
The event raised over $610,000 for Special Olympics Vermont. The Law Enforcement Torch Run put together a team of 25-plus members (pictured) raising over $20,600 of the total.
Local students Jake and John Steele and Tanner Gregory joined the team and bravely jumped into the frigid waters.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is Special Olympics’s largest grass-roots fundraising and public awareness vehicle designed to allow members of the law enforcement community the opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes who live, work and compete in their local communities.
In Vermont, law enforcement members show support for local athletes throughout the year by running the Flame of Hope from each of the four corners of the state to Summer Games Opening Ceremonies, draping medals at games and competitions, and participating in fundraising events such as the Plunge.