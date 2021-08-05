Singer-songwriter Marcie Hernandez brings her Latin-infused rhythms and instrumentation to Tuesday Night Live, Aug. 10, 6-8:30 p.m., Legion Field, School Street, Johnson.
Some say Hernandez’s music lives in cultural dualities. Born to Puerto Rican parents and raised in Rochester, N.Y., she combines Latin rhythms and instrumentation with the feel and lyrical vulnerability of indie folk music.
Each of her songs is a snapshot of her life, telling stories of love and loss, growth and transformation.
Bring a blanket or chair. A variety of vendors are also onsite, including homemade pie from the historical society — apple, apricot, lots of berry choices, chocolate, maple pecan and more — plus Alice Whiting’s German chocolate cake and hot dogs grilled by Donnie Garrett.
Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes, but only lightning and thunder stop the music. More at 730-2943.
Next week, Aug. 17, it’s Beg, Steal, or Borrow.
