Music at the gazebo in downtown Morrisville comes to an end Friday, Aug. 27, with the Take 5 Jazz Ensemble.
Sponsored by River Arts and Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce, the final concert in the series take place in the Union Bank gazebo, Main Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rain or shine. Find out more at riverartsvt.org.
