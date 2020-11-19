Lanpher Library is moving back to curbside service only, beginning Monday, Nov. 23.
If you’ve made an appointment on Monday, Nov. 16, or Wednesday, Nov. 18, you can still come in for your appointment.
Curbside service is easy to use. Call the library (802-888-4628) and they’ll put items together for pickup. Log in to your account on the catalog page and reserve up to five items, lanpherlibrary.kohavt.org, or send an email to hydeparklibrary@yahoo.com.
Curbside hours will remain the same: Mondays 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
