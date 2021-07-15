Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park has two bingo challenges this summer — one for independent readers and the other for families to do together.
Each participant who tries a challenge on the card will get a small prize, and for every bingo, they will be entered into drawings for bigger prizes. Pick up a sheet at the library or print one out from our website, lanpherlibrary.org.
Both weekly Wednesday morning storytimes, 10 a.m., and Night Owl storytimes, 6 p.m., have resumed
On Monday, July 19, on the Hyde Park Opera House lawn, Lamoille County Players will give a sneak peek of their show, “Annie.”
Vermont author Natalie Kinsey will headline the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s summer readers event Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. at the library. Each child who attends will get to choose two free books.
A junior naturalist program with Stacey from the Lamoille Nature Center will held Wednesday, July 28, 10 a.m., also at the library. Learn about Azban, the mischievous trickster raccoon of Abenaki animal tales, and more about the raccoons.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m., when butterfly guy Jerry Schneider will give a talk about pollinators. Bring a plain white T-shirt, choose from a selection at the library or buy one from Schneider for $4 for a fun T-shirt activity.
