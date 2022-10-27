When the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, it created two annual awards.
Both recognize people who have had an impact on the library and community.
The Marrion Hood Lanpher Memorial Library Legacy Award is given in memory of someone. The Spirit of Community Award is given in honor of someone.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m., the library will dedicate the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Hood awards to Betty Borucki, Jeffrey B. Conner and Anita Cote.
The 2022 Spirit of Community Award will honor Emily Dearborn.
After the ceremony, explore the new community room, the outdoor awning and wind phone.
