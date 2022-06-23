The Lanpher Library in Hyde Park received a grant from Green Up Vermont for a water bottle filling station to help reduce use of single use plastic bottles of water.
On Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. library staff and others will be joined by Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont, for a ribbon cutting to officially dedicate the station to the library community.
Additionally, Green Up had aluminum water bottles made with the library logo on one side, and its own on the other. Those will be available for $5 each to help promote the library and the water bottle filling station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.