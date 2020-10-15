The Lanpher Memorial Library has a new StoryWalk set up along and around the lower field at Hyde Park Elementary School. The story is “Going Places,” by Peter and Paul Reynolds.
The StoryWalk is dedicated by the Lanpher Library in memory of Oliver Graham Beitel, Oct. 2, 2011 to June 28, 2013, who loved to fly.
Take a walk around the field and enjoy the story, one post at a time as you go. “Going Places’ will stay up until Oct. 24, when it will be replaced with a Halloween-ish story.
• The Friends are hosting a Pumpkin Carving Contest for the Hyde Park community on Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Register for the Spooktacular at lanpherfriends@gmail.com.
• Lanpher Memorial Library is open by appointment on Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Twenty-minute appointments can be made on the hour and half hour for selecting materials or computer use. Call the library to make an appointment: 802-888-4628.
• Curbside service is still going strong. Search the catalog at lanpherlibrary.kohavt.org or lanpherlibrary.org for materials, or to see what is new. Give us a call, email, or reserve items online and the library will get the order ready for pickup on the curbside cart, Mondays 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
