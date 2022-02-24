The Lanpher Memorial Library and Lamoille Neighbors are sponsoring a talk with Debora Steinerman of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, who will share a personal story of Holocaust survival and let us know more about the memorial and what its mission means to Vermonters, Tuesday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Register for the free Zoom event by visiting lanpherlibrary.org or by calling 802-888-4628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.