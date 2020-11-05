The Lanpher Library in Hyde Park has for checkout two “Kill a Watt” electricity usage monitors to test your power consumption and a moisture meter to test your woodpile for the driest, most well-seasoned wood.
If you’re interested in borrowing these items, contact the library at 888-4628.
