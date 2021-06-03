On Monday, June 21, the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park will let folks back inside the building for short visits of 15-20 minutes.
Curbside borrowing service will remain in place as well.
Library staff is asking the community to help them “make this next phase of reopening a success” by wearing a mask.
“While welcoming the new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, we still require masks inside our buildings to protect those who cannot yet be fully vaccinated, including young children,” said Amy Olsen, library director. “We are a full community library, dedicated to every age group, and protective of health and privacy for members and visitors.”
For now, visits will be limited to 15-20 minutes, and total occupancy will be limted to 10 people or fewer at any one time.
One computer workstation will be available for public use, with the same 15-20 minute limit. Indoor use of personal devices such as laptops and tablets will not be allowed at this time.
Indoor browsing hours — curbside hours too — starting June 21 will be as follow: Mondays noon-7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more, go to lanpherlibrary.org.
