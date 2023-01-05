On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., join bird diva Bridget Butler for a lively online presentation on the 11 charismatic species of New England owls, at Hyde Park’s Lanpher Library.
Butler will have you literally hooting by the end of the show. Register through the library website at bit.ly/3G8yIBJ.
